Man surrenders to face charges in stabbing at 24 Hour Fitness in Miami Gardens: Police

A man has surrendered to face charges in the stabbing of another man at a 24 Hour Fitness in Miami Gardens last month, officials said.

Andrew Floyd Rodriguez, 28, faces a charge of attempted felony murder causing injury after he surrendered to police on Tuesday, an arrest report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Andrew Floyd Rodriguez

The incident happened back on May 9 at the 24 Hour Fitness at 19371 Northwest 27th Avenue.

According to the arrest report, the victim had been stabbed multiple times and was airlifted to Aventura Hospital and rushed to surgery.

After surgery, the victim said he'd been called over by Rodriguez, who said disrespectful things about his disabled daughter, the report said.

"You are weak just like your daughter," he said, according to the report.

Seconds later, the men were fighting and during the fight, the victim noticed he was bleeding from the side of the chest then saw a knife in Rodriguez's hand, the report said.

Surveillance footage from the gym showed Rodriguez entering and arming himself with a knife from his gym bag before confronting the victim, the report said.

The footage showed him holding the knife "in a way to hide it from the victim" before stabbing the victim multiple times then fleeing the gym, the report said.

According to the report, the victim used to date Rodriguez's girlfriend in high school and the two had exchanged words a few months before the stabbing.

Rodriguez's attorney contacted police shortly after the stabbing, and he responded to the Miami Gardens Police Department on Tuesday with his attorney to surrender, the report said.

He was booked into jail and was expected to appear in bond court on Wednesday.

Officer Nilsson Herrera, a new graduate of the Miami Police Department, was at the gym at the time of the stabbing and was able to give the victim first aid until fire rescue crews arrived and took over.

Officer Nilsson Herrera was working out at the gym along Northwest 27th Avenue Thursday night when he heard screaming.