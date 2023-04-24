Man Who Barricaded in Vehicle After Carjacking, Pursuit in Fort Lauderdale Surrenders: Police

A suspect was taken into custody after barricading himself inside a vehicle after a carjacking and pursuit in Fort Lauderdale early Monday, police said.

Fort Lauderdale Police officials said officers responded to a carjacking shortly after 4 a.m. A few minutes later the victim’s car was located near Northwest 13th Street and Powerline Road.

A police pursuit ensued and the suspect ultimately barricaded himself inside the victim’s vehicle at Northeast 13th Street and Northeast 4th Avenue.

FLPD SWAT responded to the scene and the suspect, an adult man, ultimately surrendered and was arrested without further incident.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Crossing guard Deborah Beaufort said she'd just began her shift when the incident unfolded in front of her.

"When I got here, it was a SWAT team, they was after someone, he parked over there, they was trying to get him out the car, he wouldn’t get out, and they forced their way in," Beaufort said. "I was kind of scared myself."

Footage from the scene showed dozens of officers and two armored SWAT trucks surrounding the black sedan.

“No, he didn’t go willingly, they had to bust out the window, because he wouldn’t get out," Beaufort said.

Police didn't release the suspect's identity or say what charges he'll face.

The carjacking victim sustained injuries as a result of this incident and was transported to Broward Health Medical Center.

An investigation was ongoing.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.