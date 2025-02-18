Lauderhill

Man taken into custody after stabbing his father in Lauderhill: Police

A man was taken into custody after he stabbed his father during a "disagreement" in Lauderhill early Tuesday, police said.

Lauderhill Police officials said officers responded to the stabbing just before 1 a.m. in a parking lot in the 5400 block of W. Oakland Park Boulevard.

Officers found a man suffering from stab wounds and he was taken to Broward Health Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators said the victim and his adult son got into a verbal disagreement in the parking lot when the son started stabbing his father.

The son was taken into custody. Officials haven't released either man's identity.

The incident remains under investigation.

