Man taken into custody after stabbing his father in Lauderhill: Police

A man was taken into custody after he stabbed his father during a "disagreement" in Lauderhill early Tuesday, police said.
Lauderhill Police officials said officers responded to the stabbing just before 1 a.m. in a parking lot in the 5400 block of W. Oakland Park Boulevard.
Officers found a man suffering from stab wounds and he was taken to Broward Health Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators said the victim and his adult son got into a verbal disagreement in the parking lot when the son started stabbing his father.
The son was taken into custody. Officials haven't released either man's identity.
The incident remains under investigation.