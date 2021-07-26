Miami-Dade

Man Transported After Walking Into Hospital in Hialeah With Gunshot Wound

The victim was later transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where his condition is not known at this time

By NBC 6

A man was rushed from a Hialeah hospital to another medical center after an alleged shooting at an apartment complex in the city.

Hialeah Fire Rescue said a man walked into Palmetto General Hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower leg Monday afternoon.

The victim may have been shot from an incident inside the Avalon Bonterra townhomes located near the intersection of West 98th Street and 36th Avenue, where several Hialeah Police Department officers were at the scene.

Police have not released any information at this time.

