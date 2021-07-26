Man Transported After Walking Into Hospital in Hialeah With Gunshot Wound

A man was rushed from a Hialeah hospital to another medical center after an alleged shooting at an apartment complex in the city.

Hialeah Fire Rescue said a man walked into Palmetto General Hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower leg Monday afternoon.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The victim was later transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where his condition is not known at this time.

The victim may have been shot from an incident inside the Avalon Bonterra townhomes located near the intersection of West 98th Street and 36th Avenue, where several Hialeah Police Department officers were at the scene.

Police have not released any information at this time.