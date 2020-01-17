Deerfield Beach

Man Tried to Kidnap Woman Walking Dog in Deerfield Beach

BSO releases sketch of suspect wanted in attempted abduction

Broward Sheriff's Office

Sketch of a man wanted in an attempted kidnapping in Deerfield Beach.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Authorities are searching for a man who tried to kidnap a woman who was walking her dog in a Deerfield Beach community.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the incident happened around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at Highland Village Gardens Park in the 4900 block of Northeast 2nd Avenue. The suspect, who appeared to be homeless, was wearing black shorts and no shirt.

Officials released a sketch of the suspect, was was described as a white male, 40 to 50 years old, about 5-foot-8 and roughly 180 pounds with gray/white hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

