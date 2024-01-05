Man tried to murder girlfriend and her son, months after prison release in '18 killing: Police

A Miami-Dade man who was released from prison last year after serving time for a 2018 killing is facing new charges after police said he brutally attacked his girlfriend with a knife and nearly strangled her 11-year-old son to death.

Demar Turruellas, 24, was arrested Thursday on two counts of attempted first-degree murder with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated child abuse, an arrest report said.

The alleged incident happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 16 at the Fair Oaks Apartments at 29003 S. Dixie Highway, the report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections, Florida Department of Corrections Demar Turruellas, in his Miami-Dade Police photo from 2024 and an undated Florida Department of Corrections photo

Police responded to an apartment and found Turruellas' girlfriend stabbed multiple times, with several deep lacerations on both sides of her neck and face, a laceration to her left eye and a partial severing of her left ear, the report said.

Her 11-year-old son had bruises on his neck and blood in his eyes, consistent with being strangled, and had a shallow puncture wound to the top of his head, the report said.

Both were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries, and the mother had damage to the arteries in her neck and had to undergo extensive surgery, the report said.

The woman told detectives that Turruellas was at her apartment when they got into a verbal dispute in the kitchen, and he grabbed a knife and started stabbing her repeatedly, the report said.

When the 11-year-old tried to stop the attack, Turruellas knocked him to the ground, got on top of him and started to strangle him, the report said.

"The 11-year-old stated that he pretended to be dead in the hopes the defendant would stop harming him," the report said.

The woman said she was able to get up and Turruellas chased her, allowing her son the chance to get away and get help in calling police, the report said.

Turruellas fled the scene but on Thursday, he showed up at the probation and parole office, where he was taken into custody and later booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

Turruellas had been arrested on second-degree murder and other charges in the September 2018 killing of 63-year-old Evelio Federico Gainza.

According to an arrest report, Turruellas, who was 19 at the time, had been dating Gainza's daughter.

Police said the daughter snuck out and stole her father's car to pick up Turruellas and they returned to Gainza's home where he was shot in the back multiple times.

The teens dragged his body into a bedroom and hid it with towels and blankets while attempting to clean up the blood, the report said.

Records showed Turruellas was later sentenced to five years in prison on charges of accessory after the fact, obstruction, shooting or throwing a missile and carrying a concealed firearm.

He was released in March 2023, Florida Department of Corrections records showed.