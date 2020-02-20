Man Turns Himself to Police for Deadly Lauderdale Lakes Triple Shooting

A man police say fired the bullets that killed one woman and injured two other people last week in Lauderdale Lakes has turned himself in.

Broward Sheriff’s Office officials say 22-year-old Akeeme Brown faces one count of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder for the incident on the night of February 13th.

Brown was identified by police not long after the shooting, which took place near the 3600 block of Northwest 21st Street around 10:30 p.m. According to investigators, officers arrived after receiving a call of a shooting in the area and found one female victim dead at the scene.

Two other victims were rushed to an area hospital. Police have not released the identities of any victim.