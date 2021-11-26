Man Undergoes Surgery After Being Shot in the Back on I-75

A man was shot at an unknown location of Interstate 75 early Friday morning.

At approximately 4:44 a.m., Florida Highway Patrol received a call in reference to the incident.

The male victim, 24, was driving a Toyota sedan when the car was shot at multiple times. One of the bullets struck the man in the left side of his lower back, the FHP said.

After he was hit, the man was able to pull into a Tom Thumb gas station in Southwest Ranches to ask for police assistance.

The victim was then transported to Memorial East Hospital where he was operated on and remains in stable condition.

The make and model of the suspect's vehicle as well as any description on the driver have not been released at this time.

The motive for the shooting also remains unknown as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact FHP at *347.