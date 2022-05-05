Caught on Camera

Man Used Racial Slurs, Attacked FIU Student in Apartment Building: Police

Daniel Augusto Roncancio, 27, facing assault and battery charges

By Laura Rodriguez

A man who allegedly used racial slurs while assaulting a Florida International University student in an attack that was caught on camera is facing multiple charges, police said.

Sweetwater Police officials said the incident happened Friday at an apartment building off Southwest 109th Avenue near FIU's campus.

According to an arrest report, the student was in an elevator when 27-year-old Daniel Augusto Roncancio started insulting him, calling him a racial slur, mocking his accent and threatening to kill him.

As the victim exited the elevator, Roncancio followed him and assaulted him, punching him in the face and upper torso as he continued to use racial slurs, the report said.

The encounter in the elevator and the hallway attack were captured by security cameras, the report said.

"He sustained a couple of injuries but nothing that was life threatening," Sweetwater Police Officer Jonathan Arche said. "Thank God he was actually able to get away from him in time, but he was cornered by him. And this individual is much bigger than the victim. He's using his height and his weight and obviously his mouth which he should've kept shut."

Police said Roncancio and the victim don't know each other, and said Roncancio isn't an FIU student.

Roncancio, who had already been taken into custody by FIU Police for a separate incident, was charged with battery with prejudice and assault with prejudice, the report said.

Jail records showed he was also charged with trespassing on school grounds, resisting an officer without violence, and battery by a detainee on a visitor or another detainee. Attorney information wasn't available.

