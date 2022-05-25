Man Used Sledgehammer to Smash Into Aventura Bank: Police

A man was in custody after he used a sledgehammer to smash his way into an Aventura bank, police said Wednesday.

The incident happened at a Bank of America at 19645 Biscayne Boulevard.

Aventura Police said no one was injured and the suspect was in custody.

A photo released by police showed a hole smashed through a window at the bank's drive-thru area.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

#AventuraPolice is working a scene at the BOA 19645 Biscayne Blvd. A b/m entered the bank using a sledgehammer. No one was injured and the subject is in custody. No known motive at this time. Area is safe. Scene being processed. @cityofaventura pic.twitter.com/ZW8pgnUlgf — Aventura Police (@aventurapolice) May 25, 2022

Police said they're still investigating the incident and trying to determine a motive.