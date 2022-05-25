Man Used Sledgehammer to Smash Into Aventura Bank: Police

A man was in custody after he used a sledgehammer to smash his way into an Aventura bank, police said Wednesday.
The incident happened at a Bank of America at 19645 Biscayne Boulevard.
Aventura Police said no one was injured and the suspect was in custody.
A photo released by police showed a hole smashed through a window at the bank's drive-thru area.
Police said they're still investigating the incident and trying to determine a motive.
