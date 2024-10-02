Man uses drill to steal woman's car keys at NW Miami-Dade gas station: Police

A man is behind bars after he allegedly used a drill to steal a woman's car keys while she was pumping gas in Northwest Miami-Dade on Monday.

Alexander Gonzalez, 47, is charged with armed robbery and aggravated battery after the crime at NW 186th Street and NW 67th Avenue at around 10:22 a.m.

Police said he approached the victim while she was pumping gas and "proceeded to forcefully take the vehicle keys from her hand while striking her with a drill."

Miami-Dade Police Department Alexander Gonzalez, 47

A second victim tried to stop Gonzalez, authorities said, but the suspect hit them on the head with the drill, causing a laceration.

Gonzalez allegedly took off with the first victim's property.

Police responded and were able to find Gonzalez at NW 191st Street and NW 67th Court, allegedly in possession of the drill and the victim's keys.

He was arrested and provided a confession on camera, police said.