Man Visiting From South Florida Drowns in Rough Surf Off Daytona Beach

The man, who was visiting the area from Lake Worth, was brought to shore, where crews from Volusia County Beach Safety and Daytona Beach fire rescue attempted to save him

By The Associated Press

A 59-year-old man drowned while visiting Daytona Beach, officials said.

The man had been boogie boarding on Sunday afternoon shortly before he was found unconscious in the water, lifeguards told news outlets.

The man, who was visiting the area from Lake Worth, was brought to shore, where crews from Volusia County Beach Safety and Daytona Beach fire rescue attempted to save him.

He was later pronounced dead at the hospital..

Red flags advising beachgoers of dangerous conditions were flying along the areas beaches on Sunday, officials said.

