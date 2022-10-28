Man Wanted After Shooting at Wife, Another Man in Pembroke Lakes Mall Parking Lot: Police

Police are searching for a man who they said opened fire on his wife and another man in the parking lot of the Pembroke Lakes Mall in Pembroke Pines early Friday.

Pembroke Pines Police officials said officers responded to the parking lot area near Round 1 Bowling & Amusement at the mall around 12:30 a.m. after reports of a man firing a gun.

When officers arrived, the parking lot was empty, but moments later, a woman waved down officers at nearby Pines Boulevard and University Drive and told them she's just been shot at in the parking lot.

The woman identified the gunman as her husband, 32-year-old Alfonson Washington, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Officers are currently working an isolated incident at Round 1 at the Pembroke Lakes Mall. This is an ongoing investigation and there is no threat to the public at this time. pic.twitter.com/SUUM6zfXNh — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) October 28, 2022

Detectives said the woman was sitting inside her car with another man when they were approached by Washington, who opened fire on them.

The man and woman fled and were chased by Washington until they were able to flag down officers, officials said.

Police said they're actively searching for Washington, who should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 954-431-2200.