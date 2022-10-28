Pembroke Pines

Man Wanted After Shooting at Wife, Another Man in Pembroke Lakes Mall Parking Lot: Police

Pembroke Pines Police officials said officers responded to the parking lot area near Round 1 Bowling & Amusement at the mall around 12:30 a.m. after reports of a man firing a gun

By NBC 6

File image of Pembroke Pines Police at Pembroke Lakes Mall.
NBC 6

Police are searching for a man who they said opened fire on his wife and another man in the parking lot of the Pembroke Lakes Mall in Pembroke Pines early Friday.

Pembroke Pines Police officials said officers responded to the parking lot area near Round 1 Bowling & Amusement at the mall around 12:30 a.m. after reports of a man firing a gun.

When officers arrived, the parking lot was empty, but moments later, a woman waved down officers at nearby Pines Boulevard and University Drive and told them she's just been shot at in the parking lot.

The woman identified the gunman as her husband, 32-year-old Alfonson Washington, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Detectives said the woman was sitting inside her car with another man when they were approached by Washington, who opened fire on them.

The man and woman fled and were chased by Washington until they were able to flag down officers, officials said.

Local

NFL 2 hours ago

Dolphins CB Xavien Howard Sued By Woman Who Claims He Gave Her STD

Miami-Dade 6 hours ago

Report of Armed Man Prompts Large Police Response in Northwest Miami

Police said they're actively searching for Washington, who should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 954-431-2200.

This article tagged under:

Pembroke PinesBroward CountyPembroke Lakes Mall
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us