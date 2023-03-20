Man Wanted for Attempted Murder Caught on Camera in Pompano Beach

Investigators with the Broward Sheriff’s Office are trying to find a man seen on surveillance video shooting another man inside a Pompano Beach parking lot back in December.

Officers got the call about shots fired around 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13, according to Claudinne Caro a spokesperson for BSO.

Surveillance video shows the suspect walking past the victim, who was talking to someone else.

The suspect then comes back, covers his face with a mask, and shoots the victim multiple times before running off.

“Even when the victim falls to the ground, he’s shooting at him point blank,” Caro said.

Investigators say they don’t know if the shooting was targeted or random.

“This is someone that we want off the streets as soon as possible,” she said.

Anyone with information should call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).