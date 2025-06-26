Man wanted for gunning down 63-year-old man, woman in Boynton Beach: Police

Boynton Beach police are still searching for the suspect wanted for gunning down two 63-year-olds who he lived with on Monday.

It happened near the 2000 block of Southwest 17th Street in the Leisureville community, after police responded to reports of a disturbance.

Once there, officers found two victims who had been shot: Selicia Noreika and Freddy Bedasie.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect is Jyuno Alexander Daniels, 32, who police said was living in the home with the victims. Authorities believe there was an altercation between the three before Daniels opened fire.

At a news conference on Wednesday, NBC affiliate WPTV reported that Police Chief Joseph DeGiulio said Noreika had called 911 to report a disturbance inside the home.

During the call, dispatchers heard a struggle and gunshots before losing contact.

Noreika was found dead inside the home; Bedasie was fatally shot in the driveway, authorities said.

Daniels fled the scene, and has not been seen since.

Police said he may still be armed and dangerous. He is also believed to be traveling on foot, with no access to a vehicle, and has no known criminal history.

He is described as being between 5 feet and 11 inches to 6 feet and 1 inch tall and weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with black shorts.

Police said Thursday that Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County is offering a cash reward of up to $3,000 to anyone with information on the whereabouts of Daniels.

Meanwhile, DeGiulio urged residents to remain alert and said there will be an increased police presence in the area.

"The police department is out there keeping you safe every day," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Boynton Beach Police Department's non-emergency tip line at 561-742-6156.