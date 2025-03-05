Man wanted for indecent exposure incident in Brickell: Miami Police

Police in Miami are searching for a man who they said was involved in an indecent exposure incident at an apartment building in Brickell.

The incident happened around 12:15 p.m. Sunday at the Maizon Brickell building at 221 Southwest 12th Street.

Miami Police released surveillance photos of the suspect who they described as a man in his 20s with a tattoo on his right hand who was wearing a dark green hoodie, sweatpants and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call police at 305-603-6300.