Man wanted in 1996 Miami-Dade murder was working as air traffic controller in Peru: Sheriff

Nearly three decades after a man was gunned down in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities believe they've found the man responsible for the killing in Peru where he's been working as an air traffic controller.

Christian Miguel Orosco was just 18 when he allegedly shot 23-year-old James Schwarz at a gas station on Northwest 79th Street on Nov. 28, 1996, Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office officials said Friday.

The two had been involved in a verbal altercation before Orosco approached Schwarz, pulled out a gun and shot him several times before fleeing, officials said.

Schwarz was hospitalized in critical condition but later died from his injuries.

An arrest warrant was issued for Orosco but he couldn't be found, officials said.

But then the Peruvian National Police received a tip that an individual named Eduardo Enrique Albarracin Trillo was really Orosco, and that Orosco was wanted in the murder, officials said.

Investigators discovered Orosco fled to Peru after the killing and assumed the identity of Trillo, and was working as an air traffic controller for the Peruvian government at Jorge Chavez International Airport.

Fingerprint identification confirmed Trillo was Orosco, and the Peruvian National Police took him into custody.

Sheriff's office officials are in Peru, working with the FBI and Department of Justice to have Orosco extradited.

He's expected to face a second-degree murder charge.