Man Wanted in 2020 Fort Lauderdale Bus Terminal Murder Arrested: Police

A couple wanted in connection with a man's 2020 murder inside a crowded bus terminal in Fort Lauderdale have been found in Massachusetts, police said.

Massachusetts State Police found 23-year-old Kimani Brown and his 17-year-old female accomplice over the weekend, Fort Lauderdale Police officials said Monday.

The pair was being sought in the Oct. 17, 2020 killing of 28-year-old Davonta Gaines, who was fatally shot inside the terminal at 101 Northwest 1st Avenue.

Police said Brown opened fire on Gaines inside the terminal shortly after 2 p.m. Two innocent bystanders were also injured by the gunfire.

Detectives said just minutes before the shooting, Gaines was inside a convenience store across the street from the bus terminal speaking with the 17-year-old, who is Brown's girlfriend.

After the shooting, the pair fled, and police have been looking for them ever since.

Last year, police said they were still trying to determine a motive for the shooting.

Brown, of Hollywood, faces charges of first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. His girlfriend hasn't been charged in connection with the incident but the investigation is ongoing, police said.

