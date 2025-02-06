Man wanted in 2023 murder of teen in Miramar caught in Colorado: U.S. Marshals

A man wanted in the 2023 murder of a 15-year-old in Miramar has been arrested in Colorado, authorities said.

De Sean Phang, 28, had been wanted in the March 2023 killing of Joel Vilsaint, Miramar Police said.

Vilsaint had been found shot in the head in the 1800 block of S. Hiatus Road and died from his injuries at a local hospital.

On Jan. 17, an arrest warrant for second-degree murder with a firearm was issued for Phang, and authorities developed information that he'd fled Florida and was possibly hiding in Colorado, U.S. Marshals Service officials said.

De Sean PHANG, wanted by @MiramarPD for 2nd deg murder w/ a firearm, was arrested by COVOTF DUSMs & TFOs from @cityoffountain PD, @CBI_Colorado, & @Colorado_DOC along with help from @EPCSheriff & @CSPDPIO. PHANG tried to flee, but was caught near Hwy 85 & Fontaine Blvd. pic.twitter.com/L4bNLK0Gxw — U.S. Marshals Service Denver (@USMSDenver) February 5, 2025

On Tuesday, authorities learned Phang was in a rental car in Colorado Springs and when police approached his vehicle, he fled at a high rate of speed, authorities said.

The vehicle eventually stopped in a parking lot and Phang and the other people in the car tried to flee on foot but were taken into custody.

Phang was booked into a Colorado jail and is awaiting extradition to Broward.

A second suspect in Vilsaint's killing, 26-year-old Juliean Michael Sellmon, was arrested on a murder charge in April of 2023 and remains behind bars without bond.