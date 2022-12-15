Man Wanted in Brutal Rape and Mutilation of Woman Near Orlando Arrested: Sheriff

A man wanted in connection with a brutal rape and mutilation of a woman near Orlando last week has been arrested, authorities said Thursday.

Bruce Whitehead, 54, was taken into custody around 7 a.m. after a tip from an observant resident, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

CAPTURED and heading to jail! Bruce Whitehead, who raped and tried to murder a woman Dec. 10, was caught thanks to a tip at 7 a.m. today from an observant resident. pic.twitter.com/IgipT1KxRz — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) December 15, 2022

Photos and video from the sheriff's office showed Whitehead, who has distinctive facial tattoos including the word "sacrifice" across his forehead, in law enforcement custody.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

CAPTURED!

Brutal rapist Bruce Whitehead is in OCSO custody, thanks to a tip at 7 a.m. today from an observant resident! Whitehead raped and tried to murder a woman Dec. 10.



Thank you to our community members and media partners for making sure his face was everywhere. pic.twitter.com/OzwF4mkiev — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) December 15, 2022

Whitehead became a wanted man after authorities said he raped and tried to murder a woman on Dec. 10 in the area of Pine Hills Road and North Lane.

He spent 20 years in prison for a rape and attempted murder in the 1980s, authorities said.