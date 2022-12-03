Man Wanted in Couple's Brutal Killing in Massachusetts Arrested in Miami Beach

Massachusetts investigators say they don’t know exactly when Carl and Vicki Mattson, a beloved couple in their 70’s, were bludgeoned to death in their home South of Boston in Plymouth County.

But three days after Marshfield police found their bodies, and about 1500 miles from the scene of the crimes, investigators say the suspect was arrested in Miami Beach.

27-year-old Christopher Keeley was arrested Friday night near 925 West 41 street in Miami Beach.

Police say the Mattson’s bodies were beaten and stabbed.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"It's just a horrible story. I can't imagine any family member, you know, still going through this. Horrific. Sad,” a neighbor told NBC Boston.

Massachusetts State Police detectives deemed the 27-year-old Keeley a person of interest early in the investigation.

A BOLO for Keeley and a black Jeep Wrangler went out Wednesday.

Investigators later found the Wrangler in Avon, MA, but it was unoccupied.

It's unclear what the connection is between Keeley and the couple. Law enforcement has only said they were acquainted and this was targeted.

Prior to Friday’s arrest, an attorney for the Keeley family provided NBC Boston a statement saying they were cooperating with the investigation.

“… The events that are alleged to have occurred are shocking and truly devastating to all involved. Our hearts go out to the entire Mattson family for their unspeakable loss,” said the family’s statement.

Investigators say a dog missing from the couple's address was located deceased inside the home, and a veterinary follow-up is being conducted.