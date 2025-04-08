Man wanted in deadly double shooting in Miami-Dade shot, killed by deputies: Source

A man wanted in a homicide was shot and killed by Miami-Dade deputies on Monday night as they attempted to take him into custody, authorities said.

Investigators said they were surveilling the suspect at the Extended Stay America on 7th Street in the Blue Lagoon neighborhood when they tried to apprehend him as he got in his vehicle.

A source close to the investigation tells NBC6 that the man was involved in the deadly double shooting outside a food truck at Northwest 27th Avenue and Northwest 30th Street.

As deputies approached the suspect at around 9:34 p.m., Detective Angel Rodriguez said they were "met with an exchange of gunfire."

The man, whose name has not been revealed, was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. Video of the scene provided by a witness shows what appears to be a body inside a car in the parking lot.

No other injuries were reported.

The sheriff's office also said they recovered a gun from inside the man's car.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.