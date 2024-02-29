Man wanted in December shooting of Miami-Dade liquor store clerk arrested: Police

A man who was wanted in the December shooting of a liquor store employee in northwest Miami-Dade has been arrested, police said.

Norman Wright, 34, was booked into the Miami-Dade jail Wednesday on charges including attempted murder and armed robbery, records showed.

Police say Wright is behind the Dec. 7 incident inside Jensen's Liquors on North Miami Avenue near Northwest 79th Street.

Miami-Dade Corrections Norman Wright

According to an arrest report, Wright walked into the store to return an empty bottle of liquor but the clerk refused to give him a refund.

Wright "became irate" and grabbed a bottle of tequila and tried to leave the store but was confromnted by the clerk, the report said.

The two got into a struggle and Wright pulled a gun out and pointed it at the clerk, but the fight continued out into the parking lot, the report said.

Wright tripped and fell onto his back, and that's when he shot the clerk once in the abdomen, the report said.

Wright fled the scene on a bicycle with the bottle of tequila, the report said.

The 66-years-old clerk was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, but was later upgraded to stable.

Police released a surveillance photo of the suspect and later identified him as Wright, the report said.

Wright was being held without bond Thursday, jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.