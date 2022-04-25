Man Wanted in Doral Human Trafficking Case Turns Self in: Police

A man wanted in connection with a human trafficking investigation in Doral has turned himself in to face charges, officials said.

Devon Jerome Matthews, 35, surrendered to Doral Police on Sunday night, after an arrest warrant was issued for him for human trafficking, sexual battery and multiple prostitution charges, authorities said.

The investigation began last Monday when Doral Police officers responded to an apartment after a man called and reported that his ex-girlfriend needed help and "was in fear for her life."

The Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office Human Trafficking Task Force began looking into the case and discovered the victim had arrived in Miami on April 8 and gone to Miami Beach the following day with some friends.

While there, the victim spotted a green Porsche being driven by Matthews, and approached him to ask about the car.

The two exchanged numbers and became romantically involved, authorities said.

The victim had a falling out with her friends, and Matthews told her she could stay with him. When she showed up at the apartment in Doral, Matthews told her he's a pimp and explained how he has lots of girls who work for him using VIP rooms at local strip clubs, authorities said.

Matthews introduced the victim to 25-year-old Larresha Paul, and told her Paul would be giving her instructions on working at the clubs, authorities said.

Miami-Dade Corrections

The victim said she decided to take a nap and when she woke up, she was naked and realized she'd been sexually battered, authorities said.

When the victim overheard Paul saying that she should be beaten, she was able to contact her ex-boyfriend, who contacted police, officials said.

Paul was arrested and booked into jail on numerous charges including human trafficking, sexual battery and directing another person into prostitution.

Matthews was also booked into jail and being held on $50,000 bond Monday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.