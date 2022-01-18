Man Wanted in Hollywood Motel Murder Arrested in California: Police

A suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a woman at a Hollywood motel earlier this month has been arrested in California, police said Tuesday.

Davis Zimmerman, 19, was arrested Friday in Orange County, California, by US Marshals, Hollywood Police officials said.

Hollywood Police

A warrant had been issued for Zimmerman for first-degree murder in the Jan. 6 killing of a woman at the New Kent Motel at 1120 S. Federal Highway, police said.

Officials said the woman's body was discovered in a motel room, and detectives quickly determined she was the victim of a homicide.

The woman's identity and manner of death weren't released.

Zimmerman remained in custody in Orange County Tuesday and was awaiting extradition to Broward County, officials said.