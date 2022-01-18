Broward County

Man Wanted in Hollywood Motel Murder Arrested in California: Police

Davis Zimmerman, 19, was arrested Friday in Orange County, California, by US Marshals, Hollywood Police officials said

A suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a woman at a Hollywood motel earlier this month has been arrested in California, police said Tuesday.

A warrant had been issued for Zimmerman for first-degree murder in the Jan. 6 killing of a woman at the New Kent Motel at 1120 S. Federal Highway, police said.

Officials said the woman's body was discovered in a motel room, and detectives quickly determined she was the victim of a homicide.

The woman's identity and manner of death weren't released.

Zimmerman remained in custody in Orange County Tuesday and was awaiting extradition to Broward County, officials said.

