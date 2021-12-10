Man Wanted in Miami-Dade Hit-and-Run Crash That Left 1 Dead, 6 Injured

Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man who they say is responsible for a hit-and-run crash in northwest Miami-Dade in April that left one man dead and six other people injured.

Ricky Trivon Francois, 25, is facing a vehicular homicide charge in the April 19 crash that happened in the area of Northwest 119th Street and Northwest 22nd Avenue, Miami-Dade Police officials said Friday.

Miami-Dade Police

According to police, the incident happened around 12:35 a.m. when a red 2015 Dodge Charger Hel-Cat rear-ended a Toyota Sienna while traveling at a high rate of speed.

A total of seven people who were in the Sienna were hospitalized. Six of the victims were in stable condition while a seventh person who was transported to Ryder Trauma Center was pronounced dead.

The victim who died was later identified as 23-year-old Christopher Lopez. Police said Lopez and his six friends were returning from a trip to Sarasota when the crash happened.

Chris Lopez

"Whoever has killed my brother, you may have taken his life, but I will spend the rest of my life looking for you," brother Alexander Lopez said shortly after the crash.

Police and family members are speaking out to ask for the community's help in finding a hit-and-run driver who fled the scene of a fatal crash in northwest Miami-Dade earlier this month. NBC 6's Laura Rodriguez reports

Police said the Charger was left at the scene but the driver fled.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of Francois. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.