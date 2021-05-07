Man Wanted in Murder of Roommate in Sunrise in Custody: Police

A man wanted in the fatal shooting of his roommate in Sunrise last month has been taken into custody, police said Friday.

A warrant on a second-degree murder charge had been issued for 31-year-old Jeavoye A. Jones after the killing of Mark McNab, Sunrise Police said.

Police said Jones and McNab had been roommates for years before the April 22 shooting.

5/7/2021 Update: the suspect is in custody. pic.twitter.com/vCLW0AzQpO — Sunrise Police FL (@SunrisePoliceFL) May 7, 2021

At a news conference Thursday, police said they didn't know why McNab was killed.

"We don't know if there was an argument beforehand, again, we still have no motive," Det. Roberto Milien said. "There had been some tension in the past."

Jones wasn't listed in jail records Friday morning, and attorney information wasn't available.

"This is a tragic and senseless murder," Sunrise Police Chief Anthony Rosa said.