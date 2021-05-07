Sunrise

Man Wanted in Murder of Roommate in Sunrise in Custody: Police

A warrant on a second-degree murder charge had been issued for 31-year-old Jeavoye A. Jones after the killing of Mark McNab, Sunrise Police said

By Brian Hamacher

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A man wanted in the fatal shooting of his roommate in Sunrise last month has been taken into custody, police said Friday.

A warrant on a second-degree murder charge had been issued for 31-year-old Jeavoye A. Jones after the killing of Mark McNab, Sunrise Police said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police said Jones and McNab had been roommates for years before the April 22 shooting.

At a news conference Thursday, police said they didn't know why McNab was killed.

"We don't know if there was an argument beforehand, again, we still have no motive," Det. Roberto Milien said. "There had been some tension in the past."

Local

Miami-Dade County 55 mins ago

Man Hurt, Gunman Sought After Shooting Near Metrorail Station in NW Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade 4 hours ago

Police Searching for Miami Teen Girl Missing Since Wednesday

Jones wasn't listed in jail records Friday morning, and attorney information wasn't available.

"This is a tragic and senseless murder," Sunrise Police Chief Anthony Rosa said.

This article tagged under:

SunriseBroward County
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us