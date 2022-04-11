Fort Lauderdale

Man Wanted in Nashville Shooting Arrested at Fort Lauderdale Airport

Brandon Swaby, a Jamaican national, was trying to catch a flight to the country, officials said

A man who was wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Nashville was arrested while trying to flee the country on a flight out of Fort Lauderdale Sunday, authorities said.

Brandon Swaby, 20, was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Nashville Police officials said.

Swaby, a Jamaican national, was trying to fly to the country, officials said.

Police said Swaby is a suspect in a shooting that happened Tuesday outside the entrance to Nashville Internaytional Airport.

Killed in the shooting was 22-year-old Christopher Brandon McCabe.

Police said a warrant charging Swaby with criminal homicide was issued, and he was being held at the Broward County jail pending his return to Nashville.

