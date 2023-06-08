Man wanted in Puerto Rico casino fraud arrested in armored truck robbery in Pembroke Pines: FBI

A Hollywood man wanted in Puerto Rico for casino fraud is facing charges in the robbery of an armored truck courier in Pembroke Pines that led to a security guard opening fire, FBI officials said.

Emanduel Victoria, 28, is in federal custody and facing charges in the Wednesday morning robbery, FBI officials said Thursday.

Broward Sheriff's Office Edmanuel Victoria

The incident happened outside a Bank of America near Pines Boulevard and Northwest 184th Avenue as the courier was making a stop at the bank.

Pembroke Pines Police said the courier was approached by an armed suspect who demanded his bag.

The security guard handed over the bag but then pulled out his weapon and fired six shots at the suspect, who fled the scene.

No one was injured by the gunfire.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Victoria in Dania Beach within a couple hours of the robbery, the FBI said.

Victoria is expected to make his first appearance in federal court in Fort Lauderdale.

Records show Victoria was a wanted man in Puerto Rico, where he's accused of manipulating an electronic roulette wheel at a casino.

Puerto Rico Police The Puerto Rico Police flyer for Edmanuel Victoria

The Department of Justice in Puerto Rico filed fraud and other charges against Victoria after he allegedly pocketed more than $43,000 through the casino scheme.

He also faces charges for a similar scheme in which he collected more than $19,000, authorities said.