Man Wanted in Sex Assault of 80-Year-Old Woman in Miami Arrested: Police

A man wanted in the sexual assault of an 80-year-old woman in Miami last month has been arrested, police said Monday.
Luis Felipe Gonzalez, 24, was arrested in Lee County and was in the process of being extradited to Miami, police said.
Gonzalez faces charges including sexual battery, kidnapping, false imprisonment, lewd and lascivious exhibition against a person over 65, and abuse of an elderly or disabled adult. Attorney information wasn't available.
Miami Police officials said Gonzalez is responsible for the Feb. 27 incident that happened in the early morning hours in the 3700 block of Northwest 1st Street.
The victim told police she was in the area when the suspect approached her from behind, dragged her and forcefully sexually assaulted her behind a building.
After she was assaulted, the woman fled to a nearby business and called police.
Police later released surveillance footage of the suspect in the area at the time.
