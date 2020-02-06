Florida

Man Wanted Since 2004 for Murder in Mexico Arrested in Florida Keys

Edgar Omar Delgado Munoz, 42, was arrested at the Ocean Reef Club in Key Largo

A man wanted for murder in Mexico was arrested in the Florida Keys, authorities said.

Edgar Omar Delgado Munoz, 42, was arrested at the Ocean Reef Club in Key Largo Thursday morning, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said. Munoz was stopped at the entrance gate while attempting to enter the property to work, officials said.

Munoz had been living in Homestead but has been wanted by Interpol for murder with a firearm in Coahuila, Mexico since 2004, officials said. He was immediately detained when his name was run through law enforcement databases and deputies found that he was wanted, officials said.

The U.S. Border Patrol arrived and took custody of Munoz.

Four days earlier, deputies arrested a man on Sugarloaf Key who was wanted for trafficking women and minors for prostitution in Romania, officials said. Catalin Aionesei Lupu, 51, was turned over to U.S. Border Patrol agents on Saturday after he was found illegally living at a home, officials said.

