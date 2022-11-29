Suspect Wanted to Take Wife's Boyfriend's ‘Soul' in Fatal North Bay Village Shooting: Police

A man upset over his estranged wife's new relationship shot her and killed her boyfriend in a North Bay Village apartment while his young daughter was inside, police said.

Jose Aranibar-Camacho, 41, was arrested on first-degree murder, attempted murder and child neglect charges in the Monday morning incident, Miami-Dade Police officials said.

Officers had responded to the shooting around 7:45 a.m. at the apartment building in the 7900 block of East Drive on Harbor Island.

Miami-Dade Corrections

According to an arrest report, when officers arrived they found Aranibar-Camacho walking outside the apartment holding a gun with blood on his hands.

Aranibar-Camacho spontaneously told officers he'd shot his wife and killed her boyfriend in the apartment, the report said.

Officers entered the apartment and found the boyfriend suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was also found shot and was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

The identities of the wife and boyfriend weren't released.

Inside the apartment at the time of the shooting was a 2-year-old girl, who wasn't harmed. Police said she is the daughter of Aranibar-Camacho and his wife.

"Thankfully the child is OK, and she's fine — it is a very traumatic situation for a child to experience the incident that just occurred, but thankfully, so far she is OK," Miami-Dade Police spokesman Luis Sierra said.

After he was taken into custody, Aranibar-Camacho confessed to shooting the victims, adding that he was angry that his wife was in a new relationship with another man and living with him, the report said.

Aranibar-Camacho told detectives he'd arrived at the apartment two hours before the shooting and waited in his car, the report said.

He said he thought he was "going to take the male victim's soul," the report said.

Aranibar-Camacho said he also bought a tourniquet, QuikClot and gauze days before the shooting, in case he became injured and needed them while carrying out the shooting, the report said.

The night before the shooting he wrote a note detailing the planned shooting and apologizing to his family, the report said. Investigators found the note at Aranibar-Camacho's home.

Aranibar-Camacho was booked into jail where he remained held without bond Tuesday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

His daughter was placed in the custody of the Department of Children and Families.