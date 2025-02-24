Man was celebrating birthday before high-speed DUI crash on MacArthur Causeway: Police

A man who was out celebrating his birthday and was going an estimated 100 mph when he crashed into another vehicle on the MacArthur Causeway, leaving a young woman critically injured, is facing DUI and other charges, police said.

Nicholas Devon Robinson, 24, was arrested on charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury and reckless driving causing serious bodily injury in the crash that happened around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, an arrest report said.

According to the report, Robinson was driving a silver Polestar Model 2 that crashed into a Jeep Wrangler that was disabled on the left side of the westbound lanes.

Inside the Jeep was the victim, 19-year-old Gabriela Alejandra Rios Flores, who was ejected and taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center with life-threatening injuries.

The report said trauma unit doctors said Rios Flores was not expected to survive.

Moments before the crash, a Miami Beach Police K-9 officer had helped push the Jeep out of the roadway and onto the shoulder of the causeway.

The officer saw the Polestar speeding and estimated it was going 100 mph in a 40 mph zone, then watched as the Polestar lost control and started swerving before it hit a cement triangle road divider then hit the Jeep from behind, the report said.

The impact caused the Jeep to go over a cement road divider and eject Rios Flores.

A Miami Beach Police sergeant also saw the Polestar speeding at around 100 mph and though the sergeant didn't witness the actual crash, he saw a large amount of debris fly into the air and responded to the crash scene.

The sergeant took Robinson into custody at gunpoint and as he was being detained, Robinson said "Why are you stopping me, it's my birthday," and "did you get the other car?" the report said.

"The defendant appeared completely unaware that he was just involved in a traffic crash and that he had struck another vehicle where the occupant of the vehicle was fully ejected outside of the vehicle," the report said.

Robinson was placed in the back of a patrol car and while there, he started vomiting, the report said.

An officer noted in the report that Robinson also had slurred speech and an odor of alcohol and said he'd been out celebrating his birthday at a lounge. The report said Robinson's birthday was on Thursday.

Robinson refused to give a blood sample but police obtained a search warrant for a blood sample before he was booked into jail, the report said.

Robinson, who was listed in the report as living in District Heights, Maryland, was ordered held on a $100,000 bond, with a GPS monitor.

During his appearance in bond court, a prosecutor said the charges against Robinson could be upgraded to manslaughter.

"We are new to the case, we are doing our own investigation to determine what's actually accurate and what's not accurate and to test the legality of the work that was done," defense attorney Evan Hoffman said. "I just ask everyone to keep an open mind, these police reports are not made to have anyone look very good, they're just about the four corners of the document."