Man Was Driving Ferrari Nearly 90 MPH When It Crashed, Killing Passenger: Police

Police have arrested a man months after a deadly rollover crash in Sunrise.

John Serino, 57, was driving in a "careless manner" that resulted in his passenger Victor Battaglia’s death, according to police. The victim's family spoke in court saying the person they love is now gone.

“We lost our family, he’s not coming back,” the victim's cousin said in a bond court hearing on Friday.

“We don’t have the opportunity to release anybody the person that we love is gone,” said another family member of Battaglia.

More than five months after the crash, the family of Battaglia still grieving his death.

Police say Serino was driving drunk when he crashed his car – Battaglia was the passenger and died on impact.

The crash happened early morning on Sunrise Boulevard near the Sawgrass Expressway back in April.

According to an arrest report, Serino was driving his Ferrari westbound on Sunrise Blvd at about 90 mph in a 45 mph zone.

He then drove through a fence, hit a bump, and went airborne – crashing on the Ferrari’s roof.

“Since the day of the accident, Mr. Serino told the police … that day he was drugged," said Brian Bieber, who is Serino's attorney.

Bieber says he was drugged, which caused him to be impaired. But police say his blood-alcohol level was way over the legal limit.

Serino is the CEO of a Coral Springs business The Original Frameless Shower Doors, according to the company’s website.

Both the judge and the state attorney said Serino had been arrested before for DUI in the bond court hearing.

Serino is currently at Broward's main jail and the judge did not grant him bond.