Man was going 106 mph before Bird Road crash that killed husband and wife: FHP

A Miami man who was allegedly driving over 100 miles per hour just seconds before a head-on crash that killed a husband and wife last month has been arrested, authorities said.

Joel Ricardo, 38, was arrested Monday on two counts of vehicular homicide in a reckless manner in the crash that killed Bairon Omar Garcia Bol and his wife Marta Isabel De Leon Lopez, a Florida Highway Patrol arrest report said.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 4 at the intersection of Bird Road and Southwest 88th Court.

Ricardo, who was driving a Ford Expedition, collided with a Toyota Corolla driven by Garcia Bol, whose wife was in the passenger seat, the report said.

The report said the Corolla was making a left turn when the Expedition came through the intersection at an "extremely high rate of speed" and hit the Corolla head-on.

The collision was caught on surveillance cameras, which showed both vehicles rotating and the Corolla flipping over.

The Corolla eventually came to a rest about 316 feet from the scene of impact, the report said. Garcia Bol and Lopez were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the report, the posted speed limit in the area is 40 miles per hour, but the data recorder from the Expedition showed it was going 106 miles per hour five seconds before the crash and 86 miles per hour at the time of the collision.

Ricardo was hospitalized and while there an FHP trooper noticed he had alcohol on his breath, his speech was slurred and his eyes appeared to be blood-shot, the report said.

Ricardo refused to give a blood sample but was later taken after a search warrant was issued, the report said.

The report said Ricardo turned himself in to FHP on Monday and was booked into a Miami-Dade jail. Attorney information wasn't available.