Man who allegedly killed wife, her father and neighbor ‘nothing but a coward': Family

A family member of a woman and her father who were killed in a horrific triple murder in a Tamarac neighborhood called the man accused of killing them a "coward."

Nathan Gingles, 43, is facing three first-degree murder charges along with kidnapping, child abuse, child neglect, burglary and interference with custody following the Sunday morning rampage, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Gingles is accused of gunning down his estranged wife, 34-year-old Mary Gingles, her father, 64-year-old David Ponzer, and their neighbor, 36-year-old Andrew Ferrin on North Plum Bay Parkway.

Ponzer's father, Frank Ponzer, spoke with NBC6 by phone Wednesday, saying he hasn't slept in days and the entire family is devastated.

According to an arrest warrant, Nathan Gingles shot and killed David Ponzer as he was having a cup of coffee on the back patio of his daughter's home.

He then pursued his estranged wife and shot and killed her in a neighbor's home while also killing the neighbor, Ferrin, the warrant said.

The shocking killings were committed in front of the Gingles' 4-year-old daughter, the warrant said.

Not only did he lose his brother, Frank Ponzer lost his niece in what he called a cowardly act.

"He stalked them and ambushed David like a coward. Nathan is a coward and how he acts, he’s not a man at all, nothing but a coward," Frank Ponzer said.

Court records show Mary and Nathan Gingles were going through a contentious divorce. She had obtained two domestic violence injunctions against him and said he had threatened to kill her.

Frank Ponzer said his brother had moved from Missouri to Tamarac two months ago to stay with his daughter and protect her from Nathan Gingles.

Nathan Gingles was found with his daughter hours after the killing after an Amber Alert was issued for the girl.

He was being held without bond, Broward jail records showed. He appeared in family court Monday where he was ordered to have no contact with his daughter, who was placed in a foster shelter home.

Frank Ponzer said an aunt will be trying to get custody of the couple's daughter.