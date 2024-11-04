Man who allegedly started Mercy Hospital fire faces arson, attempted murder charges

A man is facing arson charges after allegedly starting a fire at Mercy Hospital, prompting an evacuation of an entire floor on Wednesday night.

Investigators said Gary Yuen, 63, was a patient at the hospital. Yuen entered the room of another patient and allegedly lit two pillows on fire with a cigarette lighter. He then grabbed the victim by her hospital gown and attempted to light her on fire, police said in an arrest report.

Miami-Dade Corrections Booking photo of Gary Yuen

The victim managed to escape his grasp, police said. When she ran out of her room, she noticed another room engulfed in flames.

When firefighters responded to the hospital to extinguish the fires, they found Yuen inside a bathroom, yelling that he wanted to die, police said.

Yuen eventually became unconscious and was intubated due to smoke inhalation.

The fires led to the evacuation of the entire fifth floor. No additional injuries were reported.

Yuen faces charges of first-degree arson, first-degree attempted murder and burglary with assault or battery. He remains booked in jail.