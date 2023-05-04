Man Who Barricaded Inside SW Miami-Dade Home After Domestic Incident in Custody

A man who barricaded himself inside a southwest Miami-Dade home early Thursday after officers responded to a domestic incident was taken into custody following hours of negotiations with police and SWAT, officials said.

Miami-Dade Police said they were called to the home in the 15400 block of Southwest 75th Circle Lane in Kendall West just after 12:30 a.m. after a call about adomestic-related incident.

A man, who was not identified, barricaded himself inside the home. Police said no one else was inside the home and no injuries were reported.

Footage showed heavily armed officers in tactical gear outside the home. A source told NBC6 the man was armed with a rifle.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

UPDATE | Viewer shared this video of heavily armed officers where police have blocked off a neighborhood in West Kendall ⁦@nbc6⁩ pic.twitter.com/FpLyUUgBVM — Julia Bagg (@JuliaNBC6) May 4, 2023

SWAT units remained at the scene for several hours in an attempt to get the man out. A negotiator could be heard shouting commands, telling someone his mother and girlfriend were waiting outside.

Around 11 a.m., a loud bang was heard, apparently from SWAT members using flash bangs.

Shortly after noon, it was reported that the man was in custody.

No other information was immediately known.

Stay tuned to NBC6 on air and online for updates