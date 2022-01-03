Miami-Dade County

Man Who Beat and Strangled Woman at Miami-Dade Bus Stop Arrested: Police

Aaron K. Quinones, 27, facing attempted murder charge

A man who allegedly beat and strangled a woman at a bus stop in Miami-Dade was arrested on an attempted murder charge, authorities said.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. Sunday as the 26-year-old woman was waiting for a bus at the stop at 3814 Northwest 25th Street, Miami-Dade Police officials said.

Officials said the suspect, 27-year-old Aaron K. Quinones, approached the woman from behind and started to strangle her with a shoelace.

The woman began to defend herself and Quinones started to beat her repeatedly, police said.

When a good Samaritan stepped in to stop the attack, Quinones fled the scene, police said. He was found a short time later by officers who were patrolling the area and taken into custody.

Quinones was booked into jail, where he remained held without bond Monday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and treated the woman at the scene.

Detectives are seeking more information on the incident and are looking for the good Samaritan, who left before officers arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 305-867-7373.

