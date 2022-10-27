Man Who Claimed Self-Defense Found Not Guilty of 2020 Murder

A jury found a man not guilty of a fatal shooting of a scooter rider back in 2020 near Perrine.

Daishun Doctor, 34, appeared stunned Thursday after the jury did not convict him of second-degree murder charges in the shooting of 28-year-old Devin Smith.

Doctor's attorney, Michael Grieco, successfully argued that his client pulled the trigger in self-defense.

"We’ve always stood by the concept that he was justified in what he did, that it was a legal shooting," Grieco said.

The attorney of a man who fatally shot another man who was riding a scooter near Perrine back in 2020 is claiming his client pulled the trigger in self-defense. NBC 6's Jamie Guirola reports

Jurors saw surveillance video of the May 16, 2020 shooting that showed Doctor stop his car, pull out a gun, and shoot Smith.

Doctor testified in court that Smith pulled out his gun first, prompting Doctor to fire. The video played a key role in the trial.

"In this case, you could not see everything, including, you cannot see the right hand of Mr. Smith," Grieco said. "So you know we just had to battle through it, you know ... these are tough cases on both sides."

The judge ordered Doctor to be released from jail immediately. He is still allowed to have a concealed weapons permit.