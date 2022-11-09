Florida Keys

Man Who Disliked US, Wanted to Return to Cuba Stole Boat in Florida Keys: Sheriff

Cristian Torres Perez, 30, was found south Key West Monday, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said

By Brian Hamacher

A man who disliked living in the United States and wanted to go back to Cuba stole a boat in the Florida Keys but was caught while heading south, authorities said.

Officials said Torres Perez, who had been living in Miami, stole a 40-foot commercial fishing boat worth around $60,000.

Cristian Torres Perez
Monroe County Sheriff's Office
Cristian Torres Perez

The boat's owner said Torres Perez, a former employee, had recently quit and had been talking about returning to Cuba as he disliked living in the U.S., officials said.

The sheriff's office launched an investigation with the help of multiple law enforcement partners, including Key Colony Beach Police, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations.

A short time later, the Coast Guard discovered the boat's emergency beacon was activated about 50 miles south of Key West.

The Coast Guard responded by air and found the boat and Torres Perez, who was waving his arms for help after the boat became inoperable, officials said.

A tanker that was in the area picked up Torres Perez, who was later booked into jail on grand theft and burglary charges.

