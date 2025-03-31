Man who fatally shot estranged girlfriend and her 3 kids in Pembroke Park dies: BSO

A man who fatally shot his estranged girlfriend and three of her young children before turning the gun on himself in Pembroke Park has died, authorities said.

Stephen McKenzie died at a hospital on Thursday, Broward Sheriff's Office officials confirmed on Monday.

The shooting happened Wednesday night at an apartment complex near the 3100 block of Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

Authorities said McKenzie fatally shot 32-year-old Julie Cruz, 11-year-old Xion Solomon, 2-year-old Nova McKenzie and 2-year-old Emery McKenzie.

He also shot 8-year-old Phiinyx Solomon, who survived the shooting but remains hospitalized, before turning the gun on himself, authorities said.

Cruz and McKenzie shared two sons, Nova and Emery McKenzie. Cruz’s son Xion Solomon and daughter Phiinyx Solomon have a different father, Kelvin Solomon.

Cruz's mother, Irma Denisse, told NBC's Telemundo that her daughter had been planning to leave McKenzie and move out this weekend.

"I don't know if she told him she was leaving, I don't know if she was packing up, I don't know those details," Denisse said in Spanish. "I asked her many times to leave him and come home, but she said the children wanted him."

The motive for the shooting remains unknown. The shooting remains under investigation.