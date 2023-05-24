Man Who Fatally Shot Transgender Woman in Head Arrested Year After Murder

A year after a transgender woman was found dead in a pool of blood in Opa-locka, her alleged killer appeared before a Miami-Dade County judge for a bond hearing.

Corneilus Bailey of Miami was already in prison after he was sentenced in March for an unrelated burglary charge. On Wednesday, the 26-year-old man was formally charged with second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence in connection with 50-year-old Nedrea Sequence Moss' death.

“Nedra was a very instrumental person in the community because Nedra helped a lot of people in their time of need," said Tatiana Williams, a close friend. "She was a very caring person. Someone that if you needed anything, if she could have helped she would have been there for you."

Williams said it's been a long year waiting for some sort of justice. Moss' body was found at the intersection of NW 32nd Ave and NW 132nd Terrace.

Police records state Bailey shot Moss inside her car. He got inside and drove away. Bailey allegedly abandoned the body in Opa-locka and got rid of the car in a separate location. He then threw the victim's phone inside a storm drain.

Police said he confessed to the crime.

“You are excited but it doesn’t bring the individual back," Williams said. "But just to know that someone is working, that law enforcement was working to bring this person to justice, it feels good."

Williams said she is relieved the alleged killer was caught, especially since hate crimes are on the rise.

Miami-Dade Police said they believe Bailey acted randomly and are not considering this case a hate crime.

The suspect was denied bond.