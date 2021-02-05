Man Who Fled Prison Sentence 20 Years Ago Recaptured in Jamaica, Returned to Miami

A man who was found guilty of fleeing after causing a fatal crash has been jailed in Miami after he fled the country to escape his sentence more than twenty years ago.

Christover Harvey was arrested on January 31, 1999 after fleeing the scene following a car crash that killed three people.

Darlin Bueno, Becky Ballestas Marquez and Maria Arandaans, ages 24, 37 and 24, respectively, had been returning home from a gathering after midnight.

Harvey was traveling westbound at an estimated speed of 75 miles per hour on Northwest 199th Street when he failed to stop at a red flashing light and crossed Northwest 37th Avenue.

He collided with the women’s car, which was traveling southbound on Northwest 37th Avenue. The three women did not survive their injuries.

Harvey fled the scene and did not attempt to call for help for the victims. He was found guilty by a criminal court and sentenced to more than 12 years in prison.

He was given until June 1, 2000 to “get his affairs in order” and turn himself in to serve his sentence. He instead fled the country.

In 2007, authorities received a tip that he was in Cuba, but extradition was not possible. In 2019, he was located in Jamaica and taken into custody by Jamaican authorities.

They returned him to Miami, where he is now serving his sentence.

“Thanks to the resolute efforts and commitment of my prosecutors and staff in the Extradition Section of my Legal Unit and the commitment of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, the Department of Justice’s Office of International Affairs, the Jamaica Constabulary Force, Jamaica Fugitive Apprehension Team, and Homeland Security Investigations, Christopher Harvey will now see the justice he so long sought to avoid,” said State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle.

“Today is certainly a day these victimized families have long waited to see.”