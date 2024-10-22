Crime and Courts

Man who fled traffic stop in stolen Ducati arrested in Sunny Isles Beach: Police

A motorcyclist was going 60 mph in a 35 mph zone when authorities asked him to stop, according to arrest reports.

By Briana Trujillo

A man who allegedly fled a traffic stop and led a chase in a stolen motorcycle was arrested Sunday in Sunny Isles Beach, police said.

On Sunday at around 7:30 a.m., several officers were monitoring traffic going eastbound on State Road 826 when they determined a 2012 red Ducati motorcycle without a tag was going 60 mph in a 35 mph zone, according to one of three arrest reports.

When authorities motioned for the driver, identified as 26-year-old Jose E. Osorio-Rodriguez, to pull over, he initially "slowed as if to comply," an arrest report states.

Jose E. Osorio-Rodriguez, 26
But then, Osorio-Rodriguez allegedly "suddenly revved the engine" and fled the stop.

Authorities said the motorcyclist at one point struck an officer, "causing him to spin and fall onto the ground" and hurt his knee, wrist and elbow.

Then, Osorio-Rodriguez allegedly lost control and crashed into a pedestrian traffic pole, police said.

After a brief struggle, the suspect was arrested, police said, adding that the motorcycle had been reported stolen in April.

Osorio-Rodriguez was charged with grand theft of a vehicle, fleeing police, battery on a law enforcement office and resisting an officer without violence, police said.

