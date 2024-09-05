Man who killed cyclist on Rickenbacker Causeway in 2019 claims self-defense

A trial began Thursday for a motorcycle driver who shot and killed a cyclist on the Rickenbacker Causeway in 2019.

Kadel Piedrahita faces a second-degree murder charge for killing 48-year-old Alex Palencia and an aggravated assault charge for allegedly assaulting another rider.

Piedrahita was on his motorcycle that morning following the group of cyclists and streaming it on Facebook live. This was normal for the defendant because his son was part of the group of cyclists.

However, the ride turned deadly when defense attorneys claimed Palencia kicked Piedrahita’s motorcycle. A fight broke out.

"That fight isn’t just between Alexis Palencia and Kadel Piedrahita," said Yanelis Zamora, one of the defense attorneys representing Piedrahita. "Two other cyclists actually jump into the fight as well. At one point it is actually three against one."

Piedrahita ordered his son to get a gun from his bag.

"At that point, he does the only thing to defend himself. He fires his weapon. One time," Zamora told jurors about his client.

According to records, the shooter and the victim had a prior argument the day before.

"Not only did the defendant murder Alexis Palencia, but he was also itching to do so since the day before," said Conor Soper, an assistant state attorney.