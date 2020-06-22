Man Who Led Pursuit Also Charged In Double Murder on Fort Lauderdale Beach

A man who allegedly led a pursuit in Fort Lauderdale earlier this month was also charged in the double murder of two men whose bodies were found on the beach.

Daniel Dovi, 64, faces charges of premeditated murder, including charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault, and fleeing and eluding in the June 9 incident, the Fort Lauderdale Police Department said Monday.

That morning, the bodies were found in the sand not far from the ocean near the 3000 block of North Ocean Boulevard. A 911 caller noted that blood was everywhere and one man was missing an arm.

The victims were later identified as Walter Amryan III, 59, and Adan Gonsulez, 37. Both were transient residents of Fort Lauderdale.

While detectives were at the scene of the homicide, Dovi allegedly rammed his Jeep into another vehicle and a golf cart nearby. That lead to a police pursuit, which ended in a crash on Interstate 95. Dovi was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault.

He remains in jail under no bond. Attorney information was not available.