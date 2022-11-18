Man Who Nearly Caused Explosion at Deerfield Beach Market Facing Arson Charge: BSO

A man who nearly caused a massive explosion at a Deerfield Beach grocery store is facing an arson charge, authorities said.

Alexis Camacho, 37, was arrested after trying to set fire to the Bravo Supermarket at 4809 N. Dixie Highway, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Deputies and fire rescue crews responded to the store just before 2 a.m. Tuesday and found several wooden pallets engulfed in flames in the rear of the store.

Broward Sheriff's Office

The pallets were next to two large propane tanks, and the fire from the pallets caught the building on fire, damaging the exterior.

After the fire was extinguished, the state fire marshal determined it was an arson case.

Investigators believe Camacho manipulated a propane tank to emit gas vapor, which if ignited would have caused a massive explosion, officials said.

Workers on an overnight shift were in the store at the time but no one was inured.

Detectives identified Camacho as a suspect through "investigative methods" and he was quickly found and taken into custody.

Officials didn't give a possible motive for the arson.

Camacho, of Pembroke Pines, was booked into jail, where he remained held on $50,000 bond Friday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.