Man Who Opened Fire on Two Men in Hialeah Facing Attempted Murder Charges

A verbal dispute turned violent Sunday when a man allegedly opened fire on two people outside a home in Hialeah, officials said.

According to Hialeah police, 32-year-old Asiel Duque was involved in an argument over personal issues with another man outside a Hialeah nightclub when the victim then left with his girlfriend and a male friend to their home just blocks away.

Duque allegedly drove to the corner of East 5th Street and East 7th Avenue and open fire on the two men as they walked out of their car, police said.

According to the arrest report, a witness said Duque fired more than 10 rounds, but the bullets missed both of the men. The victim's girlfriend remained in the car unharmed.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Duque bonded out of jail but is facing two counts of attempted second degree murder.