Caught on Camera

Man who pointed gun in road-rage incident near Fort Lauderdale airport arrested: BSO

The incident happened around 7 p.m. on April 29 near the 300 block of Terminal Drive outside Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said

By Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities have arrested a man who was caught on camera pointing a gun at another driver during a road-rage incident near the Fort Lauderdale Airport.

The man was identified as John William Morici, who was arrested in connection with the incident, the Broward Sheriff's Office confirmed Thursday.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The incident happened around 7 p.m. on April 29 near the 300 block of Terminal Drive outside Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Booking photo of John William Morici
BSO
BSO
Booking photo of John William Morici

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The victim said she was leaving the airport after picking up her daughter and was trying to change lanes when a black Dodge Durango sped up beside her and wouldn't let her get over.

She slowed down and was able to switch lanes but ended up behind the Durango, and that's when the driver of the Durango hit his brakes, authorities said.

The woman switched lanes again and was passing the Durango when the man driving it pulled out a gun and pointed it at her, officials said.

Video of the incident, recorded by the woman's daughter, was released by the sheriff's office on Thursday.

Authorities are searching for a man who was caught on camera pointing a gun at another driver during a road-rage incident near the Fort Lauderdale Airport, officials said.
Broward Sheriff's Office
Broward Sheriff's Office
Authorities are searching for a man who was caught on camera pointing a gun at another driver during a road-rage incident near the Fort Lauderdale Airport, officials said.

Officials said after the man pointed the gun, he fled toward South Federal Highway.

Local

6 to Know 11 hours ago

6 to know — Top stories of the day

nbc6 responds 59 mins ago

Pastor seeks help getting his extended warranty to cover car repairs

Morici faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, records show.

Further details were not available.

This article tagged under:

Caught on CameraBroward County
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us