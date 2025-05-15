Man who pointed gun in road-rage incident near Fort Lauderdale airport arrested: BSO

Authorities have arrested a man who was caught on camera pointing a gun at another driver during a road-rage incident near the Fort Lauderdale Airport.

The man was identified as John William Morici, who was arrested in connection with the incident, the Broward Sheriff's Office confirmed Thursday.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. on April 29 near the 300 block of Terminal Drive outside Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

The victim said she was leaving the airport after picking up her daughter and was trying to change lanes when a black Dodge Durango sped up beside her and wouldn't let her get over.

She slowed down and was able to switch lanes but ended up behind the Durango, and that's when the driver of the Durango hit his brakes, authorities said.

The woman switched lanes again and was passing the Durango when the man driving it pulled out a gun and pointed it at her, officials said.

Video of the incident, recorded by the woman's daughter, was released by the sheriff's office on Thursday.

Officials said after the man pointed the gun, he fled toward South Federal Highway.

Morici faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, records show.

Further details were not available.